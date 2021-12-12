Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin Out of Season Finale After Testing Positive For Covid-19

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

After feeling very motivated ahead of the season finale, Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for Covid-19 and has therefore been put into isolation, the Russian will not be able to take part in the last race of the season.

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team released the following statement:

“Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The team therefore regrets to announce that Nikita will be unable to participate in the race.

“Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

As Mazepin took part in Qualifying yesterday, he is not able to be replaced for the race under the current sporting guidelines. It brings a sad end to the Russian’s rookie season, where he was hoping to end the year with a strong drive. Mazepin will not return until pre-season testing at the beginning of 2022.

Mazepin has been active on social media this morning, to break the news to the world.

Credit: Twitter @nikta_mazepin
Share
367 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Ferrari’s Laurent Mekies: “We want to have a good race to end the season”

By
1 Mins read
Laurent Mekies hopes Ferrari can end 2021 with both cars inside the top ten and with third place in the Constructors’ Championship.
Formula 1

"Today was not the best from my side" - Mick Schumacher

By
1 Mins read
Haas will be hoping that Qualifying goes better in 2022, after Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin qualified nineteenth and twentieth yet again, for the 2021 season finale.
Formula 1

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “We’re looking forward to finishing the season on a high”

By
1 Mins read
Andreas Seidl hopes McLaren can end a strong 2021 season with both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo scoring points in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.