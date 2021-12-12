Nikita Mazepin Out of Season Finale After Testing Positive For Covid-19

After feeling very motivated ahead of the season finale, Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for Covid-19 and has therefore been put into isolation, the Russian will not be able to take part in the last race of the season.

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team released the following statement:

“Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The team therefore regrets to announce that Nikita will be unable to participate in the race.

“Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

As Mazepin took part in Qualifying yesterday, he is not able to be replaced for the race under the current sporting guidelines. It brings a sad end to the Russian’s rookie season, where he was hoping to end the year with a strong drive. Mazepin will not return until pre-season testing at the beginning of 2022.

Mazepin has been active on social media this morning, to break the news to the world.