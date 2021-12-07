Oscar Piastri to Run Young Drivers Test with Alpine F1 Team in Abu Dhabi

Oscar Piastri will have his first taste of an official Formula 1 test next week as he participates in the young driver test in Abu Dhabi with the Alpine F1 Team.

The young Australian, who could go into the test as the new FIA Formula 2 Champion, will get behind the wheel of the A521 for one day of the test ahead of his planned move to the role of reserve driver for the team in 2022.

Piastri, who could make it a hat trick of championships this weekend as he bids to add the Formula 2 title to his 2020 FIA Formula 3 and 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup titles, is excited for the running at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“I’m very excited to drive in the Young Driver Test,” said Piastri. “It’s almost like my first official day in my new job for next year when I become the Team’s Reserve Driver.

“Any day in an F1 car is pretty special but to drive the current one with other drivers on track in a somewhat competitive environment is very cool. Thanks to the team for this opportunity, I’m certainly looking forward to it and working through a very full testing programme on the day.”

Laurent Rossi, the CEO of Alpine, says Piastri has shown his class throughout his rookie Formula 2 campaign and deserves the opportunity to run the Formula 1 test as a reward.

“Oscar has had a fantastic Formula 2 season this year, again showing his class, and this Young Driver Test appearance is well earned,” said Rossi.

“This test will be part of Oscar’s ongoing development as he prepares to become the team’s Reserve Driver for 2022, to aid and assist Fernando and Esteban and our development teams on and off the track.”

Both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso will be running in Abu Dhabi as well as they run in a 2018 car as part of the planned 2022 tyre test, and Rossi says it will be good experience for both drivers and the team ahead of next season.

“In parallel, as Oscar gets up to speed with the current car, we will already be looking forward to 2022 with our current drivers as they experience the new 18-inch tyres for next year,” said Rossi.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to learn in preparation for the challenges of the next year on all fronts.”