Formula 1

Seidl Happy with Rekindled Mercedes-Benz Relationship after Strong 2021 Campaign

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Motorsport Images/McLaren F1 Team

Andreas Seidl says there were never any issues with Mercedes-Benz surrounding their supply of power units to the McLaren F1 Team in 2021, even when it was clear that a fourth engine would be needed.

McLaren returned to Mercedes power for the first time since 2014 this year having spent three years with Honda and three years with Renault power, and they took their first victory since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix when Daniel Ricciardo triumphed in the Italian Grand Prix in September. 

However, both Ricciardo and team-mate Lando Norris needed an additional power unit on top of their allowed three in 2021, but despite this, they faced no dramas with Mercedes, and Seidl, the Team Principal at Mercedes, says the plan was always in place with their engine suppliers before the season even began to see how best utilise their engines.

“We set out a plan together with Mercedes at the beginning of the season [for] how we want to use the engines,” Seidl is quoted as saying by FormulaRapida.net.  “Then during the season, it was clear that at some point we have to take a fourth power unit.

“That was something which was always discussed and planned together with Mercedes. We didn’t have a single situation where we had any debate there or a mismatch between what we wanted and what Mercedes would have given us. So very happy with how that went.

“But to be honest, that was also no different to our previous suppliers.”

McLaren ended their first season back with Mercedes as their power unit supplier fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, the same position they finished in their first year with the German manufacturer back in 1995.

Share
12444 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Data Comparison sees Seidl Reject Notion of Hamilton ‘Rocket’ Engine in São Paulo

By
1 Mins read
Andreas Seidl says nothing in the data indicates anything special about Lewis Hamilton’s power unit in the São Paulo Grand Prix in November.
Formula 1

Ferrari ‘Got Much Stronger Than We Did’ in 2021 in Battle for Third - Lando Norris

By
1 Mins read
Lando Norris felt he had his best season to date in Formula 1 and he did everything he could to give McLaren a shot at beating a ‘strong’ Ferrari team to third in the Constructors’ Championship in 2021.
Formula 1

Sainz Hopes Younger Generation Continue to Battle Fairly Even if Stakes Are Higher

By
1 Mins read
Carlos Sainz Jr. hopes the close battles he has had with the younger drivers on the grid to remain fair, even if race wins and podiums are on the line.