Smith re-joins Douglas Motorsport for 2022 GB3 season

Douglas Motorsport has announced its second driver for the 2022 GB3 Championship season.

Australian Tommy Smith joined the team for select rounds from Snetterton in August, and was quickly on the pace despite being several rounds’ experience behind much of the field in the Tatuus BF3-020.

He arrived after several outings in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with JD Motorsport earlier in 2021, racing in Europe for the first time after campaigns in New Zealand Formula Ford, Australian Formula 4, Toyota Racing Series and Asian Formula 3 prior to the pandemic.

Team Principal Wayne Douglas said: “We thoroughly enjoyed working with Tommy this season, so we’re delighted that he’ll be back with us for a full season in 2022.

“He did a good job with his limited running this year, so with a full pre-season under his belt we’re confident he can enjoy a strong, competitive season.”

“I really enjoyed the selected rounds of GB3 I competed in during 2021 as part of my first season in Europe,” Smith added.

“That experience allows me to carry confidence going into the 2022 season.

“I really enjoyed working with Wayne and the whole Douglas Motorsport team this year; they have all the fundamentals of a really strong team and I’m sure we can have a successful programme together.

“It’s great that we get to start the season with a clean slate amidst the introduction of the new Tatuus MSV-022. I’m certainly looking forward to getting the 2022 season underway as part of the next step in my junior career, having now had a year under my belt racing throughout Europe.”



Smith becomes the second Douglas driver to be announced for 2022, after Walter Hayes Trophy winner and Team USA Scholar Max Esterson joined in early December.