SQR Development to debut with 10–12 Xfinity races in 2022

Over a decade after last appearing in NASCAR as a driver, J.C. Stout has returned as a team owner. On Monday, Stout announced the formation of SQR Development, a team that will field Toyota Supras in the Xfinity Series for ten to twelve races in 2022. A number and driver(s) were not immediately announced, nor has a full schedule, though the team intends to début at Richmond Raceway on 2 April.

After enjoying success at the local level, Stout did not do much during his time in NASCAR as he was mainly relegated to start-and-park roles, mainly for his Stellar Quest Racing team. He ran thirty-five races in the Camping World Truck Series from 2003 to 2010 for various teams including current Cup Series operation Rick Ware Racing, recording a best finish of thirteenth at Darlington in 2010 for Team Gill Racing.

From 2008 to 2010, he was in nine Xfinity events and finished just one, a thirty-seventh at Charlotte in 2009 with Stellar Quest. Much of his Xfinity attempts came with current team JD Motorsports, also in an S&P capacity.

“I can’t reiterate enough that I’ve been more than blessed to have learned from some of the best businessmen, mechanics, team owners, crew chiefs, engine builders, whether at a regional short track level where at one time we may have been foes or on a NASCAR national level,” commented Stout in a press release.

The team acquired chassis from Joe Gibbs Racing and engines from Pro Motor Engines. PME also provides engines to JDM and B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

In an aside, the statement also mentioned Stout’s plan to run for Governor of New York in 2022, though specifics of his political campaign such as party and platform were not disclosed. Should he be elected, he would join Vermont’s Phil Scott as American state governors with stock car racing experience.

SQR is among a handful of new teams for the 2022 Xfinity season, joining the likes of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, Joey Gase Racing, a rebranded Alpha Prime Racing, and expanded programmes at Richard Childress Racing and Our Motorsports.