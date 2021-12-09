“The year has gone by quicker than I expected!” – Mick Schumacher

The Uralkali Haas F1 Team have suffered their worst and most challenging season since joining Formula One, however the torment is about to end as Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin prepare for the last round of their rookie season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It has been a year full of learning for Mick Schumacher, the German has performed valiantly all season in what has been the worst car on the grid. Despite it all the rookie can take lots out of the year as he begins his preparation for the Yas Marina Circuit.

Schumacher is amazed just how fast his rookie season has gone, in what has been a year he is overall happy with.

“The year has gone by quicker than I expected it would! It’s been a lot – I’ve learned massive amounts in terms of approach to weekends and how to approach races. I am excited about my last race, I think we’re all ready for a break. It’s been a long year with lots of insecurities at times as well but overall, we’ve managed it well. We’ve got more than expected from the car and I’m happy with that. I think we achieved many good things and many things that we know we can improve for next year.”

“I don’t feel mentally fatigued” – Nikita Mazepin

Nikita Mazepin’s rookie year has arguably been the most challenging of them all, the Russian driver has struggled to keep up with his team-mate all year, however has shown some signs of promise.

Mazepin remains the only driver this year not to have made it to Qualifying Two, can the rookie break this duck at the final round?

The Russian is looking forward to the weekend and experiencing the brand-new layout, Mazepin drove the original layout whilst in Formula Two.

“I’m excited to get to Abu Dhabi – it’s going to be a new track and I’m interested to see if the layout will change some things. I don’t feel mentally fatigued and I’m ready to continue racing which is a good thing, but for sure the team, engineers and mechanics do need rest.”