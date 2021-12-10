Title Decider to be Broadcast Live on Channel 4

In a fantastic move by Sky Sports, this weekend’s title deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be available on free-to-air television, as Sky have partnered up with Channel 4, who will now both be broadcasting the final round of this incredible 2021 season.

The British public are in for a treat this weekend, with the title-decider between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton being aired on Channel 4, making it highly likely that this weekend may see the biggest viewing figures for a live sports event this year.

Sky’s Chief Executive for the UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen, as said why Sky have chosen to partner up with Channel 4 to broadcast this special weekend.

“Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be a historic moment for British sport. We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth world championship title.”

This weekend could see Lewis Hamilton claim an unprecedented eighth world title, an achievement which would be placed straight into British sporting history, Channel 4’s Chief Executive Alex Mahon is very happy the whole country will be able to access this potentially historic event.

“We are delighted that the whole nation will be able to watch what is set to be one of the most thrilling finales to an F1 season in living memory as Lewis strives to become the most crowned World Champion of all time. After bringing Test cricket to free to air television for the first time in more than a decade, and enabling millions to share the joy of Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, we are so pleased to be partnering with Sky to enable the widest possible audience to share this historic sporting moment.”