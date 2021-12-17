Verstappen Believes Hamilton Should Return and Challenge for Eighth Title in 2022

Max Verstappen can understand why Lewis Hamilton would not be happy following the outcome of the final race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, but he hopes the Briton uses his past successes and performances to continue in the sport into 2022.

Hamilton lost the chance to take a record breaking eighth World Drivers’ Championship in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Verstappen passed him on the final lap, with the Dutchman instead taking his maiden title.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team protested the result, feeling they were cheated out of the Drivers’ title thanks to the actions of the stewards and race director at the Yas Marina Circuit, but the German marque opted not to follow up on their rejected protests and put in an appeal on Thursday.

Mercedes’ Team Principal, Toto Wolff, said that both he and Hamilton were ‘disillusioned’ with the way the final few laps of the Abu Dhabi race unfolded and the ‘random decision making’ within the stewards’ room, but despite this, Verstappen believes Hamilton should continue racing next year and again fight for his eighth title.

“I can understand that the first few days after a race like that, you’re not happy,” Verstappen is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “But you should also understand, like I said before, that this is racing at the end of the day, and these things can happen to you.

“And I think he should just look back at what he has achieved already. That should give him a lot of comfort and should also be that drive to just keep on going, because he is still trying to challenge for that eighth title.

“And, for sure, he can do that again next year. So I don’t see any reason why to give up or stop now.”