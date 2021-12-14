“We attempted a different strategy to most of the field” – Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher performed valiantly at the season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after being the only Uralkali Haas F1 Team driver in the race after Nikita Mazepin tested positive for Covid-19.

It was a very promising race to end his rookie season, Schumacher was right amongst the Williams Racing drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit. The German who finished fourteenth, was involved in a great battle with Nicholas Latifi late on in the race, moments before Latifi put his Williams into the barrier.

Schumacher can be pleased with his rookie season after driving what has clearly been the worst car on the grid, the German is excited for 2022.

“We attempted a different strategy to most of the field which I think worked for us. We made the C3 last and that’s what we needed to do, and we were fighting with Latifi, so overall we can be happy with what we’ve achieved today. We have lots to work on and lots to look forward to next year.”