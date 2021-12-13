“We thank Lando and Daniel for their hard work this year” – Mclaren’s Andreas Seidl

The season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wrapped up in disappointing fashion for the Mclaren F1 Team, with Lando Norris crossing the line in seventh and Daniel Ricciardo in twelfth at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Mclaren’s hopes of snatching third in the Constructors’ Standings were slim as it was, but a slow puncture to Norris ended any hopes. Norris was having a strong race and was in with a great shout of claiming a top five finish. A slow puncture though ended any hope for the British driver, who’s seventh place finish means he misses out on fifth in the Driver’s Championship, Norris ends the year in sixth.

Ricciardo struggled all race, the Australian was stuck in a DRS train with both Alpine F1 Team cars, the Ricciardo found it difficult to overtake at the newly configured Yas Marina Circuit. Twelfth place rounds off a very mixed season for the Honey Badger, who’s season highlight is of course his Italian Grand Prix victory.

Overall it’s been a great year for Mclaren who will feel hard done by after finishing fourth in the Constructors’ Championship. Nevertheless the team achieved their best points total since 2012 and their first win in nine years.

Team Principal Andreas Seidl is extremely proud of Ricciardo and Norris, and incredible thankful to all the team and everyone involved in the sport.

“We end a positive season with a tricky and dramatic race. Lando did well to bring the car home in the points after plenty of disruption towards the end of the race. Unfortunately, for Daniel, the timing of the Safety Car limited his opportunity to fight with the Alpines. We thank Lando and Daniel for their hard work this year. They’ve helped us score the most points since 2012, secured five podiums, and achieved our first win in nine years.

“I’d also like to thank several groups of people for their commitment and dedication after this long season. Our race team, who spend their weekends away and sacrifice special moments with loved ones in service to the team, chasing performance at every opportunity, and our team back in Woking for their dedication and support around the clock to put us in the best possible position to perform on track. We’re also lucky to have two fantastic simulator and development drivers in Oliver Turvey and Will Stevens. With so many new circuits this year, their work has been even more important.

“To our fans, whose support we feel all around the world, and are the reason we do what we do: we thank you for your continued passion and friendship and we hope you’ve enjoyed following our journey this year. To our sponsors, without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to go racing: we value our partnerships and look forward to enjoying more success with you in the near future.

“To F1 and the FIA, who have worked exceptionally hard to deliver this season under tricky circumstances: that work has been rewarded with one of the most exciting seasons in memory. At the same time, we thank the outgoing FIA President Jean Todt for his service to our sport and wish his successor well.

“Coming into the 2021 season, one of the biggest changes for our team was the change of engine supplier. With the help of Mercedes HPP, we’ve been able to successfully implement this new power unit into our car, helping us deliver our first win since 2012. We also thank Pirelli for their hard work and collaboration, all while developing brand new 18-inch tyres for the new regulations next year.

“Finally, it’s been an incredibly exciting year of Formula 1, and as a team we’re proud of the progress we’re making and the journey we’re on. We’re ready to take on the new regulations in 2022 as we embark on this new era of Formula 1.”