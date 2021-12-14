Formula 1

“We will work hard over the winter and come back stronger” – Haas’s Guenther Steiner

Credit: Andy Hone / LAT Images

It was a good season finale for the Uralkali Haas F1 Team at the Yas Marina Circuit, with Mick Schumacher finishing a brilliant fourteenth at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Nikita Mazepin sat out the race after testing positive for Covid-19 Sunday morning.

Despite the Haas’s obvious lack of pace, Schumacher ended his rookie season on a high after managing to keep up with and battle both Williams Racing cars. The German was involved in a great battle with Nicholas Latifi late on, the pair went wheel-to-wheel around the newly configured Turn 9. Latifi went on to crash into the wall at Turn 14 whilst battling Schumacher.

It has been a horrible year for Haas, however to their credit they have never given up in what must have been a gruelling season for all involved in the team. Team Principal Guenther Steiner is determined for the team to work hard over the winter to enter 2022 stronger than ever!

“It was a very exciting final race of the championship, it was very good for Formula 1, and for us it was the best race we did. Unfortunately, Nikita couldn’t take part after returning a positive COVID-19 test, but Mick did a fantastic job today. He fought all race long, we know our car is what it is, but cars that beat us all year ended up behind us, so very good to go into the winter season knowing that we are ready for a better season next year.

“We will work hard over the winter and come back stronger. Thanks to the whole team for holding up all season and putting their best into it and today it paid off – you just have to wait for your day.”

