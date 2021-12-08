“We’re aiming to end the season on a high” – Sebastian Vettel

It has been a long and challenging season for the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team, who haven’t performed as strongly this season as many predicted them too, however they will be hoping to finish the year well at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel has very fond memories of the Yas Marina Circuit, it is of course the venue where he won his first World Championship back in 2010. This year though will see the circuit take-on a brand new layout, predicted to be ten-fifteen seconds faster! The new layout is supposed to make overtaking easier, something which Vettel will be more than welcome too as he is currently leading the award for Most overtakes of the Year.

Vettel is interested to see how the new layout will affect the tyres and the strategy but is more than anything just hoping to end the season on a high.

“There’s been significant change to the Yas Marina Circuit, so it will be like going to another new track this weekend. We can expect much faster lap-times, and it will be interesting to see the knock-on effect to the tyres and strategy, as well as the changes we’ll need to make to car set-up. Once again, we’re aiming to end the season on a high with some good points.”

“We’ve learnt a lot this season” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll’s last race of the season will be a memorable one no matter the result, as the Canadian prepares to take part in his one-hundredth Formula One Grand Prix this weekend.

Stroll is another driver who has had a very mixed season but is hoping to celebrate the end of the year and his one-hundredth start with a strong result.

“This weekend will be my 100th Grand Prix in Formula One; and, as it’s the final race of the year, it would be perfect to celebrate with a good result to end the campaign on a high. We’ve learned a lot this season that will help the team in the future, but we still want to make the most of every lap on the new layout in Abu Dhabi and aim for points.”