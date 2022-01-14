Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team has announced the date for the launch of its 2022 car

The season of car launches is looming upon us more and more as we get closer to the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The teams are starting to finish off their cars for the 2022 season and it’s only a matter of time before we see them all in the flesh for the first time. As well as the hiring of new Team Principal Mike Krack, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team announced to the public today that the Aston Martin AMR22 will be revealed to the world on February 10, 2022. This makes Aston Martin the first of the F1 teams to announce a set date for the launch of their new car; Scuderia Ferrari has announced a rough time window of February 16-18, but is yet to lock in a concrete date like Aston Martin has.

The unveiling of the AMR22 will be held at Aston Martin’s headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The team’s two drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will be at the launch event, as will key members of the team’s staff. This will no doubt include new Team Principal Mike Krack, as well as other major figures including Lawrence Stroll and Martin Whitmarsh. The AMR22 will be the first Aston Martin F1 car designed under the new technical regulations and, like the AMR21, will be powered by a Mercedes power unit.

Aston Martin (which rebranded from Racing Point after the 2020 season) finished 7th in the constructors’ championship in 2021, scoring a combined total of 77 points. The team also managed one podium finish that year, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel finishing second during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.