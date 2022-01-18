Aston Martin, Red Bull Racing Come to Agreement over Dan Fallows Move

Dan Fallows will move to the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team on April 2 after the Silverstone-based team and Red Bull Racing came to an agreement over his release.

Fallows has been part of the Red Bull family since 2006 and has most recently been in the role of Chief Engineer – Aerodynamics. However, Aston Martin announced last year that they had signed Fallows as their new Technical Director despite him being under contract until 2023 with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

However, the two teams have come to an agreement, with Fallows remaining with Red Bull until the beginning of April before moving to Aston Martin.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Red Bull which releases Dan early from his contract and are looking forward to him joining the team,” said Martin Whitmarsh, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Christian Horner, the Team Principal of Red Bull, has thanked Fallows for his years of service and has wished him well for his new role with Aston Martin.

“We would like to thank Dan for his many years of excellent service and wish him well for the future,” said Horner.

Fallows says he has enjoyed a lot of success and happiness throughout his time with Red Bull, having been a part of the squad that won four consecutive Drivers’ Championships with Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013 as well as four Constructors’ Championships in the same period.

“I’ve enjoyed many happy years at Red Bull Racing and am proud of what we achieved,” he said. “I am looking forward to next season and a new challenge.”