GB3 race-winner Grundtvig stays on at Fortec for 2022

Double race-winner Mikkel Grundtvig will compete with Fortec Motorsports again in the 2022 GB3 Championship.

He took two race wins in the reverse-grid races at Donington Park in 2021, signing off the Tatuus BF3-020 era by winning the final race before the Championship introduces the MSV-022 this year.

Further podiums came at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in August, with team-mate Roberto Faria winning Race 3, and Oulton Park in September.

Grundtvig won races in Danish and French F4 in 2019 after graduating from karting and a race-winning Renault F4 Danish Championship campaign.

The 19-year-old took his class title in the Danish Endurance Championship in 2020, winning three of the seven races in a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.

After two GB3 wins in his maiden campaign, both driver and team are optimistic about the progress Grundtvig can make in his second season.

“I’m super delighted to stay with the Fortec family for another year,” Grundtvig said.

“Last year was a crazy year in all aspects but the most I’ve learned in my career so far. I will take all my experiences with me and even more for this season.

“I’m sure we will have a very successful year together in the new GB3 car and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel with Fortec.”

Team Principal Oliver Dutton agreed, “We’re really pleased to welcome Mikkel back to the team for the new GB3 season.

“To come back into single-seaters after a year in sportscars is pretty tough but he did a great job last year with his two wins, and we’re very confident that he’ll make further progress towards the sharp end with the new GB3 car in 2022.”