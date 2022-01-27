Josh Bilicki latest to join Alpha Prime roster on 6-race schedule

Alpha Prime Racing‘s week of announcements continued on Thursday with the addition of Josh Bilicki to the driver roster. He will run six NASCAR Xfinity Series races for the team beginning at Circuit of the Americas on 26 March, followed by starts at Darlington Raceway (7 May), Road America (2 July), Michigan International Speedway (6 August), Watkins Glen International (20 August), and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (8 October).

Four of his scheduled races are road courses, which comes with little surprise as much of his early career was spent in sports cars while he broke into NASCAR as a road course specialist. Since a full-time Xfinity campaign in 2018, his plate has grown to include ovals which was highlighted his maiden NASCAR top ten at Daytona during his Cup Series rookie season in 2021.

For 2022, Bilicki has also joined Spire Motorsports for a part-time Cup schedule in the #77.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Alpha Prime Racing for multiple races throughout the 2022 season, as I truly believe this will compliment my Cup programme with Spire Motorsports,” said Bilicki. “I’ve always looked forward to racing the road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series because I truly believe that we can score an upset win, much like Jeremy Clements in 2017 at Road America. In addition to the road courses, we have several ovals on our schedule at some of my favorite tracks.”

“Josh is one of the most underrated drivers in NASCAR,” commented team co-owner Tommy Joe Martins. “He’s done a great job the last few years on underfunded teams—something I know a whole lot about. At road courses, he’s flat out a top-level driver, so his schedule with Alpha Prime Racing should be a perfect fit to showcase his talent. We’re very excited to have him.”

APR did not immediately reveal if he will be in the #44 or #45 for his races, if not alternating between both, though Sage Karam will partner Bilicki for COTA. Since Monday, APR has made a new announcement every day: Kaz Grala‘s hiring for at least four races and a reserve capacity on Monday, Market Rebellion‘s arrival as a primary sponsor for seven rounds on Tuesday, and the addition of Howie DiSavino III for six races on Wednesday.

Other drivers for APR include Martins and co-owner Caesar Bacarella as well as Rajah Carruth and Ryan Ellis.