McLaren Announces Multi-Team Launch Event

The time of team launches is properly upon us and, as always, every team wants to create the biggest splash with theirs. Teams spend huge amounts of money and time on creating the flashiest and most impressive launch events that they can to wow the fans and the world’s media. It seems like McLaren really wants to go all in with this, as McLaren’s Formula 1, IndyCar and Extreme E teams and the McLaren Shadow eSports team will have their 2022 launches on the same day as part of a huge multi-team launch event!

The launch will take place on February 11 at 7 pm GMT and will be broadcast on McLaren’s social media channels as well as on Sky Sports F1. The broadcast will take place from the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, United Kingdom and it will feature the reveal of the McLaren MCL36, the first McLaren Formula 1 car to be designed under the new 2022 regulations. Personnel from the McLaren F1 Team, Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team, McLaren Extreme E team and McLaren Shadow will be present as well.

This decision to launch the 2022 campaign of 4 different teams (including an eSports team) that are under the McLaren banner during the same event is an unprecedented move. It’ll definitely make the event one of the ones fans will be most looking forward to over the next month before the seasons in both real and virtual racing start. As this is Zak Brown‘s era of McLaren, we can also probably expect to see some fun content too during the course of the launch! Whatever happens in the year ahead, this huge multi-team event is solid proof that McLaren is deadly serious about its huge ambitions across the entire spectrum of motorsports.