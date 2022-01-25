Ogier ‘Still Smiling’ Despite Puncture Costing him Rallye Monte Carlo Victory Chance

Sébastien Ogier was pleased to finish the Rallye Monte Carlo in second place, even if he and new co-driver Benjamin Veillas lost out on victory to Sébastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche late in the day.

Ogier and Veillas were on course to take the win in Monaco only to be denied as the duo suffered a puncture on the penultimate stage of the rally, which left them floundering behind Loeb and Galmiche, finishing just over ten seconds behind them at the end. They gave it their all in the final stage, although a ten-second time penalty for a jump start did not help them one bit.

However, despite the disappointment of losing what would have been a ninth Rallye Monte Carlo victory, Ogier, who races for the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, was pleased with his performance and the performance of the debuting GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid rally car.

“It has been a huge joy to compete in this special rally again and to be in this incredible fight,” insisted Ogier. “This weekend we don’t come out as the winner but we can definitely keep our head up.

“Together with Benjamin and the team we did the job. We have done a great performance over the weekend and there were no issues on the car, which is a fantastic achievement. Fate decided differently today but I’m still smiling and I still enjoyed this fight very much.

“Honestly I feel there was nothing I could do about what happened on the penultimate stage. It was a cut I avoided on the first pass but on the second pass it was impossible to avoid, it was very dirty and I had to follow the line of the others.

“But well done to Sébastien and Isabelle for the victory, they have done a remarkable performance and it was a very tough fight. It’s been a good weekend for the sport.”