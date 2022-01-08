Formula 1

Otmar Szafnauer Departs From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team announced during the week, that Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer had left his role and the team itself with immediate effect.

Szafnauer who had been with the team for twelve years, formerly known as Force India and then most recently Racing Point, leaves after a somewhat mixed season. Aston Martin revelled in some extraordinary moments during the 2021 season, such as Sebastian Vettel’s podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The team languished however to a seventh place finish in the Constructors’ Standings, not even close to where they had envisaged.

The Silverstone-based team released the following statement:

“Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.  We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.

“Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season.”

