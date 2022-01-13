Porsche Sprint Challenge GB Champion Edgerton joins JTR for Carrera Cup GB assault

2021 Porsche Sprint Challenge GB champion Theo Edgerton will make the move up to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Joe Tandy Racing for the 2022 season.

17-year-old Edgerton started racing at the age of 10 in karts, entering his first championship in 2017 before moving in to the Ginetta Junior series in 2018. The 2019 season saw the Worcester-based driver gain his first podium in the Junior series as he moved up to the Porsche Sprint Challenge series for 2020, taking third place in the championship with one victory, five second place finishes and a further three final podium positions.

2021 brought further success as the young driver took eight overall victories, ten podiums, two pole positions and six fastest laps. Edgerton also made it to the final four finalists in the 2022/23 Porsche Carrera GB Junior shootout.

Credit: Joe Tandy Racing

“We’re delighted to welcome Theo back to JTR, this time to race with us full time in Carrera Cup,” said team boss Nick Tandy. “After his rookie year in Sprint Challenge, Theo tested a 911 with us back in 2020 and we were immediately impressed with his attitude and capability to drive these high-powered cars.

“We watched with interest his dominant season in 2021 in his Cayman to become champion. With another year’s experience under his belt, we’re all looking forward to working together and getting our teeth into Carrera Cup GB and the new 911GT3 Cup race car.”

Edgerton added, “I’m really looking forward to 2022 with JTR in Carrera Cup, we’re hoping to launch a title bid and I feel like I’m in the best place possible to do that. Hopefully I can add some more wins to my Porsche racing tally!”

