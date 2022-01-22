Red Bull Racing Announce Exclusive Partnership With PokerStars

Ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, Red Bull Racing have announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with gambling and entertainment company PokerStars.

As part of the brand-new partnership, PokerStars branding will appear on not only the driver’s suits but also on the yet to be unveiled RB18. The companies aims for the partnership are to provide the rapidly growing Formula One audience with new and exciting ways to watch the sport, thanks to the help of ever-increasing technological advancements.

The partnership will see fans offered with promotions, competitions, exciting content and incredible experiences all across PokerStars various platforms including PokerStars Casino, PokerStars and PokerStars Sports.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, is very happy with what the partnership has to offer the Formula One community.

“Following last year’s blockbuster Formula One season, I am delighted to kick off 2022 by announcing PokerStars as a new partner. In our sport we see constant evolution, not only applied to the cars but also to new technologies that are focused on reaching the sport’s global fanbase to provide new and interactive experiences for them to enjoy.

“We are pleased to welcome PokerStars to the Team as F1 enjoys a period of growth in new and existing territories and look forward to getting the 2022 season underway together.”

PokerStars which is owned by Flutter Entertainment plc, is the home of the world’s most popular online poker sites where since it’s launch in 2001, over two-hundred billion hands have been drawn. Flutter International’s Chief Executive Officer Dan Taylor, thinks the partnership will help improve their players experiences.

“Red Bull Racing is an ideal fit for PokerStars because it’s not just about what you offer fans and players but the ethos and vision behind how you offer it. Part of our vision for PokerStars is to create the world’s most epic casino, built on player experiences, giving our community moments they’ll never forget.

“Red Bull Racing’s phenomenal success is built on their bold, innovative, and passionate ethos, which has led to incredible success both on the track and in becoming one of the world’s most popular sports brands. We’re looking forward to working with the Team and sharing further developments as the 2022 season approaches. We wish the Red Bull Racing team all the best for their new campaign.”