Singapore Grand Prix to remain on Formula 1 Calendar Through 2028

The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 schedule until at least 2028 after the track signed an extension to their contract.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit returns to the calendar in 2022 after both the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will host its latest night race on 2 October, a week after the Russian Grand Prix and a week before the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel took his last win for Scuderia Ferrari the last time Formula 1 raced in Singapore back in 2019, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen completed the podium. Vettel has scored the most wins at the track with five, one more than Lewis Hamilton, while Fernando Alonso (twice) and Nico Rosberg are the only other drivers to stand on the top step of the podium there.

Singapore hosted the first-ever night race in Formula 1 history back in 2008, and Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, has welcomed the extension to the contract with the venue up until the end of 2028.

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years,” Domenicali said. “The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since.

“Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.

“The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city.”