2022 Desert X Prix track layout revealed

The 2022 Extreme E season is set to begin with the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia, as was the case during the inaugural year in 2021. Unlike last year, a new location in Neom means a different course from the one used in Al-‘Ula.

The Neom circuit is 6.9 km in length and runs through, true to the event name, red sandy desert with rock formations; the distance is shorter than the Al-‘Ula track, which was 8.8 km. Besides the length difference, Neom begins with the cars barreling towards an uphill incline while Al-‘Ula was generally flat through the first few waypoints.

Cars will then head to the valley floor nicknamed “Speed Valley”, which is wide enough to allow drivers free lateral movement, especially in the event that their vision is clouded by dust. A terrain change and another uprise follow, which leads towards a sharp right turn along a rock formation’s edge.

From the rock is a downhill through a canyon and the second valley floor. The Continental Traction Challenge, also known as the Super Sector which gives out five points to the team with the fastest time in that region, precedes an especially steep climb through sand that will likely require drivers to use full power to ascend. This “Extreme Hill” is the most technical portion of the course as drivers have to navigate a pair of tight corners. The final run features a sharp drop into “The Summit” before reaching the start/finish line.

“It is a very nice course here in Saudi Arabia,” opined guest Championship Driver Romain Dumas, who is not scheduled to compete in the X Prix unless needed. “I think the first section of the course is going to be very fast, while I think the second section is beautiful—there is a lot of sand and a lot of dunes to consider. There is a little bit of everything in Neom. The corners are also quite fast and so making sure you are keeping the speed up over the sand and dunes is going to be an exciting challenge for the drivers. It is a very good track and it will be a lot of fun this weekend.”

Neom is a planned city that is expected to complete construction in 2025.

The Desert X Prix will begin on 19/20 February. Rosberg X Racing is the defending winner.