37 Entries head for the World Endurance Championship opener

The opening round of the 2022 World Endurance Championship will see a strong 37 car entry tackling the notoriously bumpy Sebring Circuit. After taking a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sebring 1000 miles will be the opening round of the WEC as it celebrates it’s tenth anniversary this year.

The new Hypercar class will make their debut on American turf with the Glickenhaus entry looking to take the fight to Toyota Gazoo Racing and Alpine on home soil. This will be the final year of competition for the Alpine A480 as the manufacturer gears up for a full Hypercar entry in 2024. Toyota goes into the first round as favourites as they won the Championships last season, however, American Ryan Briscoe and his fellow teammates will be looking to hit the ground running.

Briscoe and Glickenhaus aren’t the only American flagged competitors going for glory, Corvette Racing will be contesting a full WEC campaign with the US car brand eager to chalk up the first victory and shock the Ferrari and Porsche, teams. Ferrari and Porsche will have numbers on their side as they will each be fielding two cars whereas Corvette will have just one car.

Credit: MPS Agency

In LMP2, there is a stacked grid of 15 cars all vying for victory, Some big names have entered, with the likes of Team Penske and AF Corse all looking to get prototype experience before moving up into the top category. These teams and more are likely to give reigning champions Team WRT a run for their money so the Belgian squad will have to be on their toes if they are to keep their crown for another year.

13 teams will be gunning for glory in the GTE AM category, with America’s Ben Keating, looking to take the checkered flag beating last year’s winners, the Dempsey Proton squad. Keating will be driving the No. 33 Aston Martin Vantage AMR, one of three that are entered in the race. Porsche has 5 cars representing the German marque and Ferrari will make up the field with 4.

The first round gets underway on Wednesday 16th March with the 1000 mile race slated for Friday 18th March