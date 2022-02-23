Adrien Fourmaux: “I’m really happy to come back to Sweden after two years”

After a big crash on the first full-day of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship in Rallye Monte-Carlo, the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, along with a helping hand from Adrien Fourmaux, have prepared an all-new Ford Puma Rally1 for the young Frenchman as the team set sights for Rally Sweden this weekend.

Over the past couple of weeks, Fourmaux has spent time at the team’s Dovenby headquarters in Cumbria, helping his technicians build the new car, everything from getting the powertrain from the wrecked chassis over to all the finest small details.

Along with that Fourmaux has a better understanding of how the new hybrid powertrain, suspension and parts work together, and will use that benefit with setting the car up for upcoming events.

Credit: M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Building on his limited experience on snow with only two outtings to date in a four-wheel-drive car the Frenchman is aiming for a solid performance in Sweden and he is hoping to get his 2022 campaign back on track after his misfortune earlier: “I’m really happy to come back to Sweden after two years, and it looks like we’ll have nice road conditions for this famous rally. The atmosphere is so special with this being the only event with 100 per cent snow, so its always something I look forward to as I enjoy driving on snow.”

“For sure, I want a good result but first of all I want to enjoy it and get some experience on this surface. It’ll be the first time for me on snow in a WRC car, so it will be quite a big step, but I’m really looking forward to it.”