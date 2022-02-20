Alfa Romeo Announce Brand New Partnership With Modere

Ahead of their official launch for 2022, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced a brand new partnership with global, live-clean lifestyle essentials brand Modere.

Modere is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets beauty and personal care products that are clinically validated, U.S. EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. The brand will have its logo featured on the C42, which will be officially launched on the 27th February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, believes his team and Modere possess similar traits.

“Modere is a company with a culture rooted in innovation – something that applies to Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as well. We are pleased to welcome a like-minded company to our family and we’re looking forward to their support during what promises to be an exciting season of racing.”

Asma Ishaq, Chief Executive Officer of Modere, recognises that as well as Modere, Alfa Romeo also have a serious outlook on environmental responsibilities.

“This partnership is a natural fit for both companies. As well-recognized global brands, both Modere and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN take our social and environmental responsibilities seriously, and we share a commitment to supporting the optimal health and well-being of the sport’s competitors, something that is critical to their performance and results.

“We look forward to prominently sharing the Modere brand directly with racing fans around the world and supporting Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN over the course of the 2022 season.”