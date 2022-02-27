Alfa Romeo unveils C42 via innovative augmented reality platform

The final livery of the 2022 grid has been revealed with the launch of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s challenger, C42. The car was viewed by fans around the world in augmented reality via a QR code shared online and by the release of a collection of CGI images and videos.

Alfa Romeo partnered with JigSpace, a platform that allows for 3D visualisation, to provide fans the ability to explore the C42 and better understand how the new technical regulations impacted the design of the car.

“F1 is the pinnacle of advanced engineering and manufacturing on earth. These cars are so technologically advanced, especially in the new era starting this year, with a level of engineering complexity and nuance that can be hard to explain and visualise.” said Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur.

“I igSpace is just so useful for communicating the revolutionary design and beauty of our car, in an immediately accessible way. That’s why this partnership is so exciting for us.

“By using JigSpace we can show just how incredible our 2022 car is and give all F1 fans an intuitive, engaging experience that simply wasn’t possible before,”

The livery is an homage to the heritage and history of Alfa Romeo, and features the familiar deep red and white colour-scheme of seasons past. Vasseur is confident that the C42, the first Alfa Romeo created under the much-anticipated new regulations, will be able to propel the team closer to the top runners.

“The start of the season is always an exciting time, one in which we see the fruit of the work of hundreds of people over a long period of time.

“The C42 is a car we look forward to seeing racing, not just because it is the first we built in this new regulations cycle, one in which racing should be closer and more thrilling, but because we have the utmost confidence in this car helping the team make a big step forward towards the front of the grid.”

The C42 will be driven by an all-new pairing for Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas, who joined Alfa Romeo after several successful seasons with constructors’ champions Mercedes, and rookie Guanyu Zhou, who got the call-up from Formula 2 this year and will be the first-ever driver to represent China in F1.