AlphaTauri Announce Global-Partnership With Hong-Kong Based Flex Box

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 season, Scuderia AlphaTauri have announced a brand-new global partnership with Hong-Kong based company Flex Box. AlphaTauri’s 2022 challenger the AT03, will carry the coloured Flex Box logo on the front wing endplate, as well as on the nose throughout the entire season.

The Hong Kong-based company is an international leader in the logistics industry with operations around the globe, it was founded by Henrik Nielsen in 2001. Flex Box develops, manufactures, and ships containers from China directly to clients worldwide and are known for their innovative customer solutions thanks to their vast experience in the cargo industry. Based on the founder’s passion for racing, the company name is well established in the world of motorsports thanks to partnerships in various top-class categories.

Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost is delighted with the partnership and is looking forward to working with Henrik Nielsen.

“I am very happy to welcome Henrik and his company to our team. Logistics are a fundamental part of our sport, and it simply couldn’t exist without an exceptional infrastructure. Besides the obvious travelling to the races, we have constant demands for specialised logistic solutions such as transporting parts between our factory in Italy and the wind tunnel in England, receiving components from Japan or flying our cars around the world for sponsor events. Furthermore, it’s always a pleasure for me to work with people who are as passionate about racing as I am, and Henrik is a real motorsport enthusiast.”

Flex Box founder Henrik Nielsen is equally pleased with the partnership.

“We are delighted to join Scuderia AlphaTauri, the perfect partner to team-up with as we share the same ambitions and values.”