AlphaTauri blends style, technology with launch of AT03

Scuderia AlphaTauri launched their 2022 car with an inventive digital launch titled “The Style of a New Era”, fusing a 3D CGI rendering of AT03 with scenes from the AlphaTauri Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show.

“We are excited about new beginnings this season and have explored a lot of interesting opportunities to add style aspects to F1. For Scuderia AlphaTauri, it is a new era in Formula 1, and for AlphaTauri it is a new era in style,” said AlphaTauri CEO Ahmet Mercan.

The launch video showcases the unity of fashion and motorsport, beginning with a CGI world that represents the engineering and technology behind the car’s production. The video then shifted to footage from the runway show before revealing the drivers– Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly— and AT03 livery. Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost hopes that the AT03 will be a successful transition into the new era, and allow the team to build on the momentum of the 2021 season.

“I am excited to finally reveal what our 2022 Formula 1 car will look like. It is a completely new era for F1 and we hope that this package will be very strong, following last year’s success. Once again, we have worked closely with AlphaTauri to launch our new car and I think we’ve managed to deliver something very special.”

The livery’s color scheme has stayed consistent with 2020 and 2021, featuring a deep blue and white design. The familiar design language of AlphaTauri’s standard livery evolved to fit the lines and unique features of the new era F1 car. AT03 will make it’s F1 debut in Barcelona for testing next week.