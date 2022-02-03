Alpine Announce Promotions Ahead of 2022 Pre-Season Testing

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 2022 Formula One season, the Alpine F1 Team have announced two key in-house promotions in preparation for the opening pre-season test at the end of the month.

The promotions include Pat Fry moving up to become Chief Technical Officer, and Matt Harman who is now Technical Director. The promotions come as a result of a new organisation initiated by the team back in November, to maximise the team’s performance and to be fighting for the title within one-hundred days of Alpine’s return to the sport.

Fry’s role will involve overseeing all technical activities at the team’s Enstone base, as well as setting the team’s performance targets. Fry will play a crucial role in the team’s operation.

Harman who was previously the team’s Engineering Director, will oversee the team’s experiments on track as well as take responsibility for the team’s circuit performance. Harman joined the team back in 2018, having spent eighteen years at Mercedes.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, believes that the promotions made will enable Alpine to further progress, especially after a successful 2021 season.

“We are considerably strengthening Alpine F1 Team by having Pat and Matt at the helm of Engineering in Enstone. Pat is one of the most experienced engineers in Formula 1, while Matt’s drive and expertise will prove critical in extracting the full potential of our race cars, thanks in particular to his unique expertise combining chassis and engine development.”