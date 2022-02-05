Aston Martin Announce Huge Strategic Aramco Partnership

The previously named Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team, have announced a brand-new partnership with global integrated energy and chemicals company Aramco, in what is a strategic long-term deal between the pair.

Aramco who were the United States Grand Prix official sponsor, as well as a key sponsor for Formula One, have partnered with Aston Martin to drive the development of highly efficient internal combustion engines, high-performance sustainable fuels, advanced lubricants and the deployment of non-metallic materials in vehicles.

The deal between the two also gives Aramco official team sponsorship rights, a licensing agreement, as well as exclusive branding and endorsement rights for Aramco fuels and lubricants. The team will also now be known as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team. The pair’s partnership will also include research and development into fuel-efficient engine technologies for road vehicles, and the development of more efficient hybrid engines in motorsport.

Chairman of the team Lawrence Stroll, is very pleased to be welcoming the Saudi Arabian oil giants onboard.

“We are in the sport to win so I am delighted to welcome an incredible partner of the stature of Aramco, who I have learnt from this process has a tremendous amount of intellectual property and technical capability, which I know will greatly assist our team to achieve our goals of winning Formula One world championships.

“Our historic partnership demonstrates the scale of our ambition to make our team a pioneering and winning force in Formula One and showcase the sustainability and performance of Aramco’s products.”

Aramco are hopeful that their deal with Aston Martin further demonstrates the company’s plan to supply premium fuel and lubricants to the world, as mentioned by Mohammed Al Qahtani, Senior Vice President Downstream at Aramco.

“The partnership reflects Aramco’s efforts to reduce emissions in the global automotive and transport industries. Our ambition is to supply premium fuels and lubricants to the global automotive sector, and our tie-up with the Aston Martin team will help drive awareness of our high-quality products. It is an alliance that harnesses our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, and has the potential to deliver winning results both on and off the track.”