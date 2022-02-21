Aston Martin Formula One Team suit up with Hackett London

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team has announced that it will be continuing its partnership with British menswear brand Hackett London.

Hackett London have had a long relationship with Aston Martin in their sports car programmes and came on board with the team as the official supplier to the grand prix team in 2021.

For 2022, the deal expands from outfitting the team with travel and office attire, with the addition of formal wear supplier, providing luxury and bespoke clothing to senior personnel and to the two race drivers – Lance Stroll and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

“As we embark on the second year of our relationship with Hackett London, we’re delighted to have grown the partnership to incorporate the brand’s Formal Wear division,” said Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial and Marketing, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

It goes without saying that both brands place great emphasis on luxury and style – whether that’s travelling to and from races across the globe, or formally representing the team at official events and engagements – so it’s fantastic to be able to access the full diversity of the Hackett London range.”

Marcella Wartenbergh, Chief Executive Office of AWWG, parent company for Hackett London added, “In addition to our long-standing association with Aston Martin Lagonda, we have completed a successful first-year collaboration with the Formula One team in 2021. For this new season, we are excited to expand our partnership growing the Hackett London association with the addition of Formal Wear.

“With exclusive suits from Hackett London for the team’s senior management, and for its race drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, we are proud to showcase Hackett London’s British values, craftmanship and elevated menswear to a global audience.”