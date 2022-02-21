Baku City Circuit announces the return of fans for 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

For the first time since 2019, fans will fill the stands at Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Tickets for the event, taking place on 10-12 June 2022, will go on sale Tuesday 22 February.

The street circuit, known for its unpredictability and on-track drama, will be hosting its sixth Formula 1 Grand Prix this year and will feature Formula 2 as the weekend’s support series.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and did not request a refund will be able to use them at this year’s event at no additional cost. Ticket prices for the event will fall between £160 – £558 ($220 – $760) for grandstand seats and £51 – £88 ($70 – $120) for general admission. VIP hospitality and Paddock Club options will also be available.

Baku City Circuit’s boulevard vending area will return, as a variety of food and roaming entertainment will be available for fans. In line with COVID-19 protocol, some of the entertainment offerings previously featured during the weekend will be cut back, as post-race concerts will not be hosted.

Baku City Circuit Executive Director Arif Rahimov said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of ticket sales for the sixth Formula 1 race weekend in Baku.

“Although we had to organize last year’s race without the presence of our beloved fans, the race itself garnered a huge global audience watching from home that witnessed a thrilling race with another unexpected ending.

“We are absolutely certain that this year will be no exception. We therefore encourage all Formula 1 fans to move fast and get their tickets for this spectacular experience as soon as possible!”