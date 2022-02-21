Formula 1

Baku City Circuit announces the return of fans for 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 Mins read
Credit: Pirelli Media

For the first time since 2019, fans will fill the stands at Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Tickets for the event, taking place on 10-12 June 2022, will go on sale Tuesday 22 February.

The street circuit, known for its unpredictability and on-track drama, will be hosting its sixth Formula 1 Grand Prix this year and will feature Formula 2 as the weekend’s support series. 

Fans who had purchased tickets for the 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and did not request a refund will be able to use them at this year’s event at no additional cost. Ticket prices for the event will fall between £160 – £558 ($220 – $760) for grandstand seats and £51 – £88 ($70 – $120) for general admission. VIP hospitality and Paddock Club options will also be available. 

Baku City Circuit’s boulevard vending area will return, as a variety of food and roaming entertainment will be available for fans. In line with COVID-19 protocol, some of the entertainment offerings previously featured during the weekend will be cut back, as post-race concerts will not be hosted. 

Baku City Circuit Executive Director Arif Rahimov said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of ticket sales for the sixth Formula 1 race weekend in Baku.

Although we had to organize last year’s race without the presence of our beloved fans, the race itself garnered a huge global audience watching from home that witnessed a thrilling race with another unexpected ending.

We are absolutely certain that this year will be no exception. We therefore encourage all Formula 1 fans to move fast and get their tickets for this spectacular experience as soon as possible!”

