Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Bateman returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Parker

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography
  • Pro-Am campaign on the cards as former Carrera Cup GB racer Charles Bateman makes return to the series.

Following a break of nine years, Charles Bateman will make his return to motorsport with Team Parker Racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Bateman last raced with the team thirteen years ago, and before then enjoyed a relationship with Team Parker Racing since 2005 when he raced Caterhams for two years. He moved up to Porsche Carrera Cup GB, spending three more years with the team in the championship.

In 2010 he switched to Motorbase Performance for another season in Carrera Cup GB before spending two years in British GT, taking third place in the championship in 2012. His last full season would be in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup before taking some time away from motorsport.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Bateman will join Will Aspin and reigning champion Ryan Ratcliffe in the Pro-Am class and is looking forward to getting back in to the highly competitive one-make series.

“I’ve been out of racing for far too long. I’d been thinking about what championship to do and, considering I wanted to get back into the Carrera Cup, I would only race with Stuart and Team Parker Racing,” said Bateman.

“For me, the main thing is that I’ve not raced a car since 2013 so I will be competing with myself for the first half of the season. Hopefully, we’ll have a good year and show we can still be competitive.

“The last Porsche Cup car I raced was the 997, with a proper sequential gearbox, so it was quite a bit more manual than the new one! The 992 still feels still very much like a Porsche, just a massive step on in terms of being a proper race car.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to Pilgrim Foodservice and C.J. Butchers for their support in getting me back on track to do what I love.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
2902 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Porsche GB Junior Adam Smalley signs with Redline Racing

By
1 Mins read
2022/23 Porsche GB Junior Driver Adam Smalley signs with Redline Racing as 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB programme kicks off.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Richardson Racing confirm 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB line-up

By
2 Mins read
Two-car Porsche Carrera Cup GB entry headed up by BRDC Rising Star Will Martin and Porsche Sprint Challenge GB runner-up Jack Bartholomew.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Pro-Am Champion Ratcliffe unveils 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB challenger

By
1 Mins read
2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am champion Ryan Ratcliffe launched his 2022 season this week at Porsche Centre Swindon, unveiling his new livery for the season ahead.