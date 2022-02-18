Bertelli Misses Rally Sweden Due to Fashion Week in Italy

Italian Lorenzo Bertelli will miss the second round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship next weekend in Sweden due to taking part in a family business event.

There will be fewer Rally1 cars on Rally Sweden than originally planned, after the Italian reported that he has been forced to withdraw from the event, he was set to drive a fourth Ford Puma Rally1 beside the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team entrants.

Work during the Milan Fashion Week puts an end to his Rally1 debut, it is the commitment to the family company Prada that stops him from taking part.

Bertelli is now evaluating another possible start during the season, he would in Sweden become the first privateer driver with a Rally1 car.