BRDC Rising Star for Carrera Cup GB frontrunner Will Martin

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Will Martin has been rewarded for a strong 2021 season by the British Racing Drivers Club as he becomes a BRDC Rising Star for the 2022 season.

Martin finished the 2021 season in fifth place, taking two victories and six further podium finishes in his second season with Richardson Racing; This complemented his first win and five podiums from the 2020 season.

“I’m extremely honoured to be apart of the BRDC Rising Stars,” said Martin. “It is a huge privilege to be part of a club as prestigious as the BRDC, it is also a huge confidence boost in my ability due to being recognised by the BRDC and I hope to confirm their beliefs in me in the years ahead.

“I have already received a very warm welcome and can’t wait to carry on the relationship.” he added.

Former Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am champion Esmee Hawkey also joined the ranks of BRDC Rising star following her debut season in the 2021 DTM series, which saw her take on a highly competitive field in the T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo.

