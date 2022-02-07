Porsche Carrera Cup GB

BRDC Rising Star for Carrera Cup GB frontrunner Will Martin

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Porsche GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Will Martin has been rewarded for a strong 2021 season by the British Racing Drivers Club as he becomes a BRDC Rising Star for the 2022 season.

Martin finished the 2021 season in fifth place, taking two victories and six further podium finishes in his second season with Richardson Racing; This complemented his first win and five podiums from the 2020 season.

“I’m extremely honoured to be apart of the BRDC Rising Stars,” said Martin. “It is a huge privilege to be part of a club as prestigious as the BRDC, it is also a huge confidence boost in my ability due to being recognised by the BRDC and I hope to confirm their beliefs in me in the years ahead.

I have already received a very warm welcome and can’t wait to carry on the relationship.” he added.

Former Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am champion Esmee Hawkey also joined the ranks of BRDC Rising star following her debut season in the 2021 DTM series, which saw her take on a highly competitive field in the T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
2890 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
Porsche Carrera Cup DeutschlandPorsche Carrera Cup GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB runner-up Hanafin heads to Germany for 2022

By
1 Mins read
After battling with Dan Cammish through the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, Lorcan Hanafin is heading to Germany to the highly competitive one-make series.
Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Record breaker Sherwood back for 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign

By
1 Mins read
Can Sherwood make it four-in-a-row in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am class for 2022 as he returns with Team Parker Racing?
eSportsPorsche Carrera Cup GB

Porsche Esports Carrera Cup GB returns for 2022

By
2 Mins read
Porsche Motorsport GB’s virtual series returns for second season with new circuit and ‘Type 992’ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.