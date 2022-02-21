BWT Alpine F1 Team Unveil Stunning 2022 Livery at A522 Launch

BWT Alpine F1 Team became the ninth team to unveil their 2022 challenger to the world, as the globe got it’s first glance at the A522 which strikes an incredible new livery.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi presented the A522 at the launch in Paris, Renault’s home, as Alpine’s brand-new partnership with BWT was noticeably visible on the team’s new car. The new livery features the historic blue of Alpine and iconic pink colours of title partner BWT, with an additional special livery set to be used at the opening two races to embrace the new official title partner’s commitment to the team.

Newly appointed Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, as well as drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were also on hand to reveal the beautiful A522 to the world. Alpine will be very much hoping to build on last season after an impressive debut in 2021, including a win and a podium for the team.

Ocon and Alonso will partner up for the second time this year, where the Frenchman who took his first-ever Formula 1 victory last season, enters his third season with a Renault powered car. Alonso on the other hand is on the brink of history, as he embarks on a historic and potentially record breaking twentieth season in Formula 1.

Oscar Piastri is the team’s official Reserve Driver for 2022 after graduating from the Alpine Academy last year. The of course won the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship and will be hoping to gain plenty of experience in his role this year.

Both drivers will get a chance to tryout the A522 on Tuesday, as the team has scheduled its shakedown and filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya.

With the highly exciting technical regulation changes for 2022, which include a completely new chassis and car build, Alpine have also built an all-new RE22 power unit, giving the French manufacturer lots to be excited about with the season just around the corner. The engine specification and packaging has allowed the team some extra freedom in shaping the rest of the car to better exploit the latest technical regulations and adjust for the new fuel specification, E10, as the next step to sustainable fuels in Formula 1.

CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, is incredibly proud for the whole world to finally see the A522, as the team look to progress further up the field as the new era of F1 prepares to begin.

“It’s with great pleasure that we launch our A522 to the world today, marking the next chapter in Alpine’s Formula 1 journey. We are proud racers and have poured the essence of Alpine’s racing heritage and passion into this new generation of car. We have a clear plan and vision in place at Alpine and we have some of the best people in the business to help drive us forward and realise our ambitions.

“Our team is stronger now and, we hope, future-proof. Our driver line-up is the perfect recipe to help deliver the results we want to achieve on track. In 2022, we want to show constant progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are contenders for the title in the future. We are going in the right direction and we want to carry on our climb to the summit.”