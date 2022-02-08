Charlie Fagg set for FIA WEC run with D’station Racing

European GT4 Champion Charlie Fagg will be stepping up to the top category of international GT racing as he joins the D’station Racing team for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship.

22-year-old Fagg will join regular duo, Satoshi Hoshino and Tomonobu Fujii in the #777 TF Sport-run Aston Martin Vantage GTE, competing in the GTE Am class.

Last season D’station Racing made their FIA WEC debut which saw the team finish on the podium at the 6 Hours of Monza and secure a top-six finish in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m delighted to announce that I will be racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship with D’station Racing,” said Fagg of the new deal. “To be able to compete at this level is something I have always dreamt of doing and to do it with such a fantastic team is more than I could have hoped for!

“Whilst it’s a big step up, I am honoured to be able to learn from my fantastic teammates, Hoshino-san and Fujii-san and being able to make my 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with them, is the icing on the cake. I cannot thank everyone at D’station Racing, TF Sport and EDGE Management enough, for this unbelievable opportunity. I am so excited to get started next month at Sebring!”

Credit: TF Sport

Tom Ferrier, TF Sport added, “We are really pleased to have Charlie on board with us for the season. The D’station Racing entry showed their pace in 2021 and I have no doubt that Charlie will take this step up to GTE in his stride.

“Being able to support young, talented drivers up through the GT racing ladder is something extremely important to me and I’m glad we’ve been able to support Charlie in such a significant step in his career.”

Tomonobu Fujii, Managing Director of D’station Racing provided his thoughts on the deal, looking ahead to the new season. “We are looking forward to working with Charlie for our 2022 World Endurance Championship program. He will be a big asset to our team. We are looking forward to improving on last year’s results and hope to take D’station Racing to the multiple podiums over the season.”