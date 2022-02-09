Formula 1

Christian Horner’s bid for Mercedes factory tour helps raise nearly £50k for Grand Prix Trust

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner’s humorous bid at the Autosport Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening was good enough to win him a tour around the Mercedes Formula 1 factory and contributed to raising nearly £50k for the Grand Prix Trust.

The Autosport Awards ceremony was held at Grosvenor House, London on Sunday. During the event, a silent auction took place with the proceeds going to the Grand Prix Trust, a charity that helps support the F1 community including former drivers and employees.

One of the prizes up for auction was a four person tour of the Mercedes F1 factory in Brackley. The winning bid came in at £4000 and during the evening, it was revealed that the winning bidder was none other than Red Bull’s team principle Christian Horner.

The news of this began to circulate around social media with fans finding the humorous side of story and speculating that Horner and his team were trying to get a snoop around the factory of their championship rivals ahead of the new 2022 season.

However, it has now been brought to light that Horner may not be able to go on the tour with his team as in the terms and conditions of the prize, the small print reads: “Please note that employees of other Formula 1 teams are not eligible to take this tour”. You can’t fault Christian Horner for trying.

The event itself was a great success with many awards being won across motorsport as well as a lot of prizes up for grabs in the auction. The total amount of money raised including external donations came to £46,752 on the night.

Share
1 posts

About author
Hi, My name is Darius Needham, I am 20 years old and I’m a big fan of Formula 1 and Chelsea FC. I write articles for The Checkered Flag and The Chelsea Social.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

McLaren Racing announces contract extension for Norris

By
1 Mins read
Lando Norris will remain with McLaren until the end of the 2025 at least after securing a new deal with the team ahead of the 2022 season.
Formula 1

Scuderia AlphaTauri announce Ravenol deal

By
1 Mins read
A new deal for Scuderia AlphaTauri sees Ravenol become the new official lubricant partner of the team.
Formula 1

LEGO Group releases LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

By
1 Mins read
1,432 pieces of LEGO Technic make up the brand new McLaren Formula 1 Race Car kit that was released today (8 Feb).