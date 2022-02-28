Class honours are given out in Asian Le Mans Series

The Asian Le Mans Series was run over 4 rounds this year as well as being held back to back at the Dubai Autodrome and the Yas Marina Circuit. This saw February become a very busy month for the competitors and saw the cream rise to the top.

The #4 Nielsen Racing Oreca took the title in the top LMP2 class after a run of 2 wins and 2 second places. Rodrigo Sales, Matt Bell, and Ben Hanley all performed at the top of their game to dominate the series. Their 2 wins came early on in Dubai which set their up the run in nicely as their two full season rivals, High Class Racing and Graff Racing, were busy swapping finishing positions. It was ultimately the #39 Graff Racing of David Droux, Eric Trouillet, and Sebastien Page Am that took the second spot in the title. The Dennis Andersen, Anders Fjordbach, and Kevin Weeda piloted High Class Racing Oreca followed in third.

Credit: Asian Le Mans Series

Although Graff took only second in the Overall LMP2 championship, they did take the AM subcategory title in front of their High Class Racing rivals. The #44 ARC Bratislava Ligier of Miro Konopka, Neale Muston and John Corbett finished third.

Incredibly in LMP3, consistency came out on top of outright pace as the #27 CD Sport squad took the title. A third-place finish and a trio of second places saw the team claim the title by just four points from their teammates in the #3 CD Sport entry. The #22 Rinaldi Racing Duqueine machine completes the podium.

Credit: Asian Le Mans Series

The GT category featured a bumper grid of 23 cars. This promised to provide some spectacular fights for the top spot eventually it was the #7 Inception Racing McLaren that claimed the championship title after a fifth-place finish in the final race along with a win in the opening round and two second places. They were joined on the rostrum by the #91 Herberth Motorsport Porsche of Alfred Renauer, Robert Renauer, and Ralf Bohn and the #55 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari.

In the Am subcategory, the championship was decided on countback. SPS Automotive Performance and Kessel Racing finished tied on points with both winning two races and finishing second in the other two. Because the #20 won the open race of the season, they are awarded the Championship title.