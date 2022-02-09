Deborah Mayer to take over from Michèle Mouton as President of FIA’s Women in Motorsport Commission

Deborah Mayer has been announced to take over the role of President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission from the exiting Michèle Mouton.

Mayer was one of the founding figures of Iron Lynx Motorsport Lab and the Iron Dames project and will step in to the new role with the aim to improve inclusivity for women in motorsport and also encourage more female talent into the sport.

Commenting on the announcement, Deborah Mayer said: “I am honoured and very proud to start this new chapter as president of the FIA’s Women in Motorsport Commission. My passion for racing and the inclusivity of women in motorsport is something that’s very near and dear to me, and my desire to continue the great progress that’s been made within the FIA over the past few years is extremely high.

“Michèle Mouton has been the backbone of this commission for the past 12 years and her rich history in racing makes her such a great figure to look up to especially for me being French, but also for any woman looking to make her mark in motorsport. I have great shoes to fill, but it’s something I am ready for.

“Talent has absolutely nothing to do with gender, and I will give it my all to actively support all women in motorsport not just at the racing level, but also in every sector of racing from management to engineering.

It is critical to inspire the next generation of young women to chase and achieve their dreams of competing at the highest level with the best talent in the world, regardless of gender. I will give my everything to this cause and I believe with initiatives like FIA WIM, we have the steps in place to make this a reality.”