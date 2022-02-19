Ferrari’s Enrico Cardile: “We adopted a systematic and integrated approach”

Scuderia Ferrari launched their simply stunning F1-75 last Thursday in a brilliant presentation, leaving the world drooling at the F1-75’s beauty. The launch took place online last Thursday afternoon at the Gestione Sportiva in Maranello.

It will be Ferrari’s 68th season in the pinnacle of motor racing, with their F1-75 named in recognition of the manufacturer who are this year celebrating their 75th anniversary. Back in Maranello, the Ferrari engineers have had to adjust to the huge technical regulation changes for the upcoming season.

Ferrari’s head of Chassis, Enrico Cardile, has arguably had one of the toughest of jobs over the past year, having to study and learn the new technical regulations. Cardile believes the new regulations have made for an exciting challenge for all involved at Ferrari.

“The rule changes in 2022 are undoubtedly the most radical of the last 40 years. As a team we adopted a systemic and integrated approach to the challenge, defining clear priorities among the many objectives, often at odds with each other.

“In tandem with the car development, we improved our simulation tools, to bring light into the dark corners that existed in the past. Aerodynamics was definitely our number one priority. We approached it with an open mind and seized the opportunity of the rule changes to go in many different directions, bucking the trends of recent years.

“This open-mindedness has extended to the development of the suspension: the new rules have imposed a general rethink, with the aim of giving us the flexibility to manage a brand-new car concept and tyres with different properties to those used up until now. In short, so many variables came into play, making it a challenging and exciting exercise.”