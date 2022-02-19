Ferrari’s Enrico Gualtieri: “It has been an intense and exciting challenge”

Enrico Gualtieri, the Head of the Power Unit Area at Scuderia Ferrari, says his team have been working extremely hard to improve their engine ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Gualtieri says everything about the engine has been designed with efficiency in mind, with upgrades being made to the energy recovery systems as well as the internal combustion engine. The bid is to improve the engine and bring it up to the level seen at the front of the field in recent years.

The power unit was also created to fit into the chassis’ side requirements, particularly with the new aerodynamic regulations coming into force in 2022. And Gualtieri says they were aware of the responsibilities of honouring Ferrari in what will be their seventy-fifth year, hence the F1-75 name of the 2022 challenger.

“It has been an intense and exciting challenge,” said Gualtieri. “All components have been re-evaluated: some have been optimised, while others were decidedly innovative.

“We started from the main concept of seeking the utmost efficiency in the energy transformation process, from the chemical one in terms of combustion to the mechanical one, to the crankshaft. Everything else has been designed with this goal in mind.

“Working in an equally practical way, we also defined a power unit layout that best meets the needs of our colleagues on the chassis side, in view of the new technical regulations.

“We have worked with passion, determination and team spirit, aware of the responsibility of honouring not only our team goals but also the spirit of the entire company, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.”