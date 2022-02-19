Ferrari’s Fabio Montecchi hopeful they’ve squeezed every ounce of performance

Scuderia Ferrari one of the favourites heading into the upcoming 2022 Formula 1 season, unveiled their F1-75 last Thursday afternoon, presenting to the world one of the best looking cars the team have produced in years.

2022 of course see’s the greatest technical regulation change in the sports history, as F1 prepares itself for a brand new era of racing. Ferrari are known to have dedicated a lot of 2021 to work on their car for this season. The Prancing Horse’s are for some the favourites to take the championship this season.

When the lights finally go green at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix, engineers throughout the paddock will be relieved that they’ve all made it, after what’s been a difficult winter for all involved in designing and building the 2022 cars.

One of those engineers who will be relieved is Ferrari’s Head of Chassis Project Engineering, Fabio Montecchi, who is hopeful that Ferrari have dialled in their F1-75 to perform at peak level.

“The first key factor for the design of a car that is so different from its predecessors is time management. We allowed much more time than usual for the design phase, examining in depth all the rule changes in order to squeeze out every ounce of performance, exploring a large number of solutions through studies, simulations and bench tests.

“The second key factor is the involvement and empowerment of each individual designer, so that everyone feels the excitement and uniqueness of the challenge posed by these massive changes. With no reference points available from previous seasons, what makes the difference is the creativity and talent of each designer, the excellence of our analysis tools, the lucidity and courage to choose the most promising solution, even if it is not the most conventional one and in this, we believe we have done a good job.

“The third key factor is the integration and dialogue between the different groups: one team dealing with performance, another with design, then production, procurement, quality control, assembly, bench tests, planning, track management and then the drivers themselves, with their feedback.”