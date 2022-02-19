Ferrari’s Laurent Mekies: “It’s going to be an incredible challenge for all of us”

Laurent Mekies says Scuderia Ferrari will need to manage themselves well across what is going to be Formula 1’s longest and busiest season after the launch of their 2022 challenger, the F1-75.

Ferrari unveiled their new car on Thursday ahead of the planned twenty-three race campaign, the most events ever for a single season, with the first event taking place in Bahrain next month.

And Mekies, the Racing Director and Head of Track Area at Ferrari, says the challenge ahead is going to be an incredible one for the Maranello-based team as they bid to improve on their third place in the Constructors’ Championship from 2021.

“Our race team is gearing up for the longest season ever and possibly for one of the most surprising seasons of the last decade,” said Mekies. “Different regulations, different cars, 23 races. It’s going to be an incredible challenge for all of us.

“Last year we had a good scrap for third place in the Constructors’ Championship and, as a team, we made significant progress. The coming season might hold some surprises.”

Mekies says the field spread in Bahrain could be very small, but he foresees some teams moving to the front as they adapt to the new regulations quicker. However, he insists it is important Ferrari do not waste their energy during the year or lose their focus.

“At the first race in Bahrain, there could be very little difference in performance terms between the teams, but then over the course of the year, we could see some teams and drivers make great progress,” he said.

“We will definitely have to manage our energy well, in order to stay fully focussed all year long. We can count on our fantastic team spirit and our desire to test ourselves against the strongest opponents.”

Mekies says Ferrari can also rely on the ‘incredible talent and dedication’ of their drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., who have been working alongside the engineers to develop the car as much as they can.

“In our favour, we have the incredible talent and dedication of Charles and Carlos, who have worked hard all winter with the engineers to develop the car in the right direction,” said Mekies.