Flack completes Douglas Motorsport GB3 line-up

Douglas Motorsport will field a three-car attack for the 2022 GB3 Championship season, with Australian Marcos Flack graduating to the series for 2022.

Flack ran with Argenti Motorsport in the F4 British Championship last year, also competing in Italian Formula 4 and ADAC Formula 4 in his first season of single-seater racing.

He will also compete in Italian F4 with R-ace GP alongside his GB3 commitments, having made three starts with Cram Motorsport in the series in 2021.

Fellow Australian Tommy Smith and Walter Hayes Trophy winner Max Esterson will join him as the team looks to improve on its seventh-place finish in the Teams’ Championship.

While in British F4, Flack took three overall podiums and a Rookie Cup class win, gaining GB3 testing experience with Douglas towards the end of the season.

Team Principal Wayne Douglas said, “We’re really pleased to get the opportunity to go racing with Marcos this season.

“He integrated well with the team last year during his test outings and showed impressive speed from the off in the GB3 car.

“That combined with his great performances in F4 means we’re confident he will be one to watch this season.”

“I’m really excited to be joining the GB3 Championship with Douglas Motorsport,” Flack added.

“To have the opportunity to work alongside Wayne, Gemma [Stevenson] and the Douglas Motorsport team in such a well-run category will be fantastic.

“I can’t wait to drive the amazing car and hit the track.”