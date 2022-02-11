Formula 1 To Visit Bahrain Until At Least 2036 After Contract Extended

In what is rumoured to be the longest contract deal ever signed in Formula 1, the Bahrain Grand Prix will feature on the calendar until at least 2036, after having it’s contract extended.

The Bahrain International Circuit, situated in Sakhir, will remain on the ever-increasing calendar for at least another fourteen years. The venue first featured in Formula 1 back in 2004, when it was originally a traditional daytime race. Bahrain was also the first Middle-Eastern country to hold a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The circuit has been a traditional host of pre-season testing for a number of years, with this year being no different. The circuit will host the official pre-season testing as well as the opening round of the championship from 18-20 March.

More importantly the opening race of the upcoming season in Bahrain, will be the world’s first chance to see the new era of Formula 1 cars go racing! Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali is extremely pleased that the venue will remain on the calendar for many years to come.

“I am delighted we will be racing at the Bahrain International Circuit until 2036, where more incredible racing and excitement will be on show to thrill our fans. Since 2004 we have had some fantastic races in Sakhir and we cannot wait to be back there for the start of the 2022 championship as we begin a new era for the sport.

“Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to welcome Formula 1 and it has a very special place in our sport, and I personally want to thank HRH Prince Salman and his team for their dedication and hard work throughout our partnership and look forward to the many years of racing ahead of us.”

It’s virtually impossible to predict who will be on the grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2036, especially as World Champion Max Verstappen will be thirty-eight-years-old!