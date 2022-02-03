GB3

Fortec announce Granfors GB3 graduation

By
Credit: Jakob Ebrey / Joel Granfors Racing

Fortec Motorsport have announced Joel Granfors as their second driver for the 2022 GB3 Championship season, joining fellow Scandinavian, and GB3 race-winner Mikkel Grundtvig.

He finished fourth in the 2021 F4 British Championship after one win and eight podiums with Fortec, in his first season racing outside his native Sweden. His move up to GB3 had been rumoured since he began testing with the team over winter.

Winning and setting fastest laps at Thruxton, as well as at Snetterton and Knockhill on the British Touring Car Championship support bill, Granfors convinced Team Manager Oliver Dutton that he was ready to make the step up to Britain’s premier single-seater championship.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Joel back for another year with us at Fortec Motorsport,” Dutton said.

“He was a great asset last season and was instantly on the pace again in testing this winter.

“His driving style is very well-suited to the GB3 car. I’m convinced we can mount a serious challenge at the front this year and we look forward to another successful season together.”

Granfors joins the GB3 Championship as it introduces the Tatuus MSV-022, complete with halo protection device, increased power and downforce. Drivers testing the new car have called it “amazing” and “a really good upgrade”.

“I’m thrilled to be stepping up to GB3 this year,” Granfors added.

“It’s been a very interesting winter in many ways since I first tested the car, and we now feel confident that we’ve got the best possible package in place with Fortec to go and fight for the championship.

“We learned a lot in F4 last year and I’m very excited to build on that in 2022.

“I feel that GB3 is exactly the right place for me to be this year and I can’t wait to get started!”

