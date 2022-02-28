Guanyu Zhou: “Seeing the C42 in the livery in which I will race it definitely makes it real”

Guanyu Zhou is ready for his rookie Formula 1 season to start after the official unveiling of his first car on Sunday, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s C42.

Twenty-two-year-old Zhou will become the first full-time Chinese driver in Formula 1 history when he takes the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix next month, and the former FIA Formula 2 racer cannot wait for the lights to go out at the Bahrain International Circuit.

He says there are opportunities for Alfa Romeo thanks to the new aero regulations that come into play in 2022, even if they did not have the best of times during the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Zhou and the team have another opportunity to put the laps in the C42 in Bahrain during the second test prior to the opening race, but he says he has been welcomed warmly into the team since his arrival after replacing Antonio Giovinazzi at the Hinwil-based outfit.

“I am fully pumped up for the season and seeing the C42 in the livery in which I will race it definitely makes it real,” said Zhou. “We are at the beginning of a new era, with new cars and new regulations, and this creates an opportunity for all teams to make progress since we are all starting from scratch.

“Everyone at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN has been incredibly helpful since I joined and seeing all the hard work, the commitment and motivation from everyone, in Hinwil and at the track, fills me with pride and excitement.

“I can’t wait to be on the grid with this car and work with my team to bring home the results we are targeting together.”