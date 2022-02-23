Gus Greensmith: “The balance of the car and everything feels great”

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team rising star Gus Greensmith will be arriving to Rally Sweden, fresh from his first stage win of his career in FIA World Rally Championship at Rallye Monte-Carlo, and now he will be hunting for more stage wins as the second round will be taking place at a new location of Umeå in northern Sweden this weekend.

Prepared for his first full-snow rally in the all-new Ford Puma Rally1, the young Englishman entered a local Norwegian Rally Championship round in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 and used that to help acclimatise to the specialist conditions and driving style.

With the stage win in Monte-Carlo, Greensmith is now aiming for more wins and a possibly first stage win on loose-surface and he is excited to get out on new stages; We’re looking forward to Rally Sweden, especially now it’s based up in Umea. From what we’ve seen the stages look really, really fast, some of the fastest I’ve ever seen, so that’s going to be really exciting.”

Credit: M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Greensmith is also comfortable that the Puma Rally1 is well balanced on loose surfaces, the team have also ran some pre-event tests last week and he is happy with what they found.

“Generally, the conditions sound great so we’re looking forward to having big snowbanks to lean on. From my previous experience of testing the Puma last year on loose surfaces, the balance of the car and everything feels great, so we’re excited for this one.”